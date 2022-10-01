BUSINESSES and individuals in Essex have been listed on the latest government update on tax defaulters.

The Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) scheme provides details on people and companies given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or filing errors in tax returns on purpose.

Information is published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000, according to HMRC.

The list is updated every three months before the information is removed after a year.

The latest update was made this week however there were no individuals or businesses from the Monday, September 26, list.

Here are the people and companies from Essex added on June 15:

Seaside Pub Company Ltd

Business trade/occupation: Public House

Address: The Parade, Walton on the Naze, Essex CO14 8AS

Period of default: 1 January 2016 to 30 April 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £110,622

Total amount of penalties charged: £53,460.12

Other information: Trading as ‘The Royal Albion’

Madhatters

Business trade/occupation: Cafe

Address: Formerly of 2 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea

Period of default: 1 November 2014 to 31 October 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £50,894

Total amount of penalties charged: £45,804.60

Andrew Jason Hellen

Business trade/occupation: Building company director

Address: 6 Fieldview Close, Henham, Bishop Stortford, Essex, CM22 6FP

Period of default: 6 April 2013 to 5 April 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £40,038.49

Total amount of penalties charged: £21,020.19

Another Essex business was listed on March 24:

Bombay Blues (Westcliff) Ltd

Business trade/occupation: Licenced restaurant

Address: Formerly of 387 London Road, Westcliff on Sea, Essex, SS0 7HU

Period of default: 1 March 2016 to 3 September 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £127,860.54

Total amount of penalties charged: £85,027.25.