MULTI-AWARD comedian Paul Chowdhry is back with his sell-out comedy tour which will leave the audience flabbergasted.
Paul's tour show will present him tackling the biggest talked about events from 2022 like the UK’s handling of Covid-19, England football fans, Tom Cruise’s helicopter, Naked Attraction in the Middle East and Nicki Minaj’s take on the vaccine.
Paul's last show, Live Innit, won a Best Live Event award in 2018 and in the following year he won the Comedian of the Year award.
The Family-friendly Comedian tour will take place in Clacton's Princes Theatre on November 11.
To book your tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk.
