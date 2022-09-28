A SERIES of events celebrating all that is great about Tendring business is set to start next week.

Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight, run by Tendring Council, includes seminars, networking events and an awards evening all to champion different sectors and fantastic hidden businesses from across the area.

Nine free events are taking place across 11 days and attendees are asked to book in advance to help manage numbers, but people can turn up on the day.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business, said: “Businesses big and small play a vital role in Tendring’s local economy, whether they are a seafront kiosk to a large manufacturing firm, a busy farm or servicing off-shore wind turbines.

“Our Tendring4Growth fortnight celebrates all of that, with our themed events exploring different topics such as carbon reduction, the benefits of hiring ex-military personnel, and some of the key sectors we have in the district.”

The Business Fortnight begins on Monday with a breakfast event, Tendring Means Business, followed on Tuesday with an event around the tourism, cultural and creative sectors, while on Wednesday there is a seminar on being part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The popular skills fair returns to the Princes Theatre on Thursday, October 6, with residents invited to have a go at various jobs and careers within key sectors across Tendring.

Week two launches with a Women in Business event on Monday, October 10, where a panel of six guest speakers will outline their experiences and advice for people looking to follow in their path.

On Tuesday, October 11, there is a workshop on Reducing Your Footprint to help local firms become green, with speakers including John Hall from Practical Actions for Climate and Environment (PACE) Manningtree and Lyn Mowforth from Essex Climate Action Commission.

On Wednesday, October 12, there will be a looks at the opportunities within the green energy sector and from Freeport East, while farming and agriculture businesses can attend a drop-in Field to Fork event to meet a number of advisors from Defra, the NFU and others.

For full details can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/business.