Meet the 60-year-old from Essex with abs of steel who is regularly mistaken for 40 thanks to his gym-obsession and says he wants to be just like his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dad-of-seven Perry Higley started hitting the gym in his early 20s - quickly becoming ripped with bulging muscles and rock-hard abs.

He now goes six a week - training a different muscle group each day and aims to be as toned and chiselled as his "gym-spiration" Arnold Schwarzenegger during his Terminator days.

Perry has opted for a "clean diet" - consisting of chicken, steak, sweet potatoes, broccoli and raw eggs - which he has stuck to rigidly for decades.

Perry goes to the gym six times a week. Photo: SWNS

Perry says people regularly say he looked 20 years younger thanks to his shredded physique and says he has no plans to stop pumping iron in old age.

Builder Perry, from Chelmsford, Essex, said: "There's no secret - it's just training and diet.

"I've always watched what I eat and liked to do lots of exercise to keep myself fit and healthy.

Perry says people think he looks 20 years younger. Photo: SWNS

"I'm always mistaken for being about 20 years younger than I am - a few days ago when I told someone my age while in the gym, their jaw hit the floor.

"A lot of people get jealous - they don't want to put in the work, and I get accused of cheating by taking steroids.

"People can say what they want - I don't care. I have a better body than most blokes half my age.

"The secret is just committing because nothing comes easy."

Perry has seven children between the ages of 36 and nine - the youngest he shares with his current partner, Rachel Croudace, 35, a mental health nurse.

But alongside being a dad, Perry finds time to spend 10 hours a week in the gym.

He eats a clean diet - with some of his staples being chicken, steak, sweet potatoes, broccoli and raw eggs - which he has stuck to for years.

Perry limits his alcohol and even sticks to his diet when he goes out for a meal - but says he has no regrets because of the health benefits.

Alongside being a dad he spends 10 hours a week in the gym. Photo: SWNS

He said: "I'm always mistaken for being 20 years younger than I am.

"I'd say 70 percent of that is down to diet, but I love going to the gym too.

"Sometimes I can't be bothered but when you walk back out the door after a session, it makes it all worthwhile and I'm glad I did it."

Perry said lots of people criticise him and imply he has taken a shortcut to his toned body, such as using steroids - but they couldn't be further from the truth.

Perry said: "It's not about shortcuts, it's about eating the right food, training and not getting drunk every night.

"You have to have the right mindset - it's about determination to get where you want to be."