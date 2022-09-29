A MAN from Harwich who has been left in a wheelchair following a crash in a motocross race will be taking on the London Marathon.

Craig Manning, 38 who was a mechanic, had a keen interest in motorbikes it was always his boyhood dream to ride motocross.

In 2018, and after rebuilding a bike he entered himself into the Farleigh Castle Vintage Motocross Race.

But on the second day of the event, Craig was involved in a life-changing accident that left him with a spinal cord injury.

He said: “The crash was a big one, so I’m told.

“I came off on a downhill, the bike catapulted in the air and it landed on my back.

“I was airlifted to the Bristol Hospital where they started to bolt me back together.”

Craig Manning, of Harwich. Picture: WheelPower

After an extended period of time at hospital Craig was moved to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville to continue his rehabilitation.

During his at the spinal unit Craig met Michael Nixon, a 34-year-old from Northamptonshire who severely damaging his spinal cord after falling from a roof on a farm.

The pair have become good friends and have now set their sights on completing the 26.2-mile London Marathon together in a bid to raise cash for WheelPower.

The charity h helped with their rehabilitation with wheelchair skills sessions and the support of physical activity advisors.

Craig added: “I've come a hell of a long way in four years.

“The London Marathon has always been on the bucket list, so why let my new self in a wheelchair stop that from happening.

“I’m quietly confident of doing well and the aim is to push side by side all the way, smiles still intact, whilst raising lots of money for such a great cause.

“The work of WheelPower provides huge benefits for people like myself with a spinal cord injury.

“After such trauma it's hard enough some days to get out of bed so for their advisors and sports sessions to help me to be more active was hugely important for my mental and physical health.”