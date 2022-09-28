AN event is being held to help players get the most out of a free virtual game in Harwich and Walton.
As the second season of Street Tag begins, the event will help new players who want to find out more including help to download the app as well as support, tips and advice for getting the best from the game.
The event is being held at the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub in High Street, Dovercourt on October 7 at 7pm.
Becky Dowling, physical activity capacity building officer at Community Voluntary Services Tendring is running the game in Walton while Active Essex lead the game in Harwich.
She said: “Street Tag is a great way to get active and improve your health by having fun.
“It’s a free app and you earn points by collecting virtual tags located all around your community.
“There are ways to win extra points and even add your own new tags.
“To help players make the most of the game and get the best from the app, we are holding a special information evening.
“There are prizes for those at the top of the leaderboards as well as £10 spot prizes up for grabs.”
For more information email becky.dowling@cvstendring.org.uk.
