TENDRING Tree Wardens held a meeting to take stock and update plans on protecting habitats across the district.
The wardens came together last month for the first time in almost two years to discuss ways of protecting existing trees and other valuable habitats and looking at how to maximise tree planting.
Taking place at the Bobbits Hole Nature Reserve in Dovercourt, which is maintained by the Harwich Society, two Dutch Elm Disease-resistant trees were also planted as part of an experimental project.
Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said: “Trees not only have an important role to play in counteracting carbon emissions, but are also vital for biodiversity and to support wildlife.
“Our volunteer tree wardens do tremendous work in protecting, maintaining and expanding our woodlands, and are real experts in the subject.”
During the meeting Mike Wadham, volunteer tree warden co-ordinator, updated the group on his project to plant one million hedgerow trees in Tendring, which has so far seen almost 100,000 put in the ground in the past two years.
The next meeting of the wardens is taking place at the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Great Holland Pits Nature Reserve, and will celebrate more than 30 years since the planting of Holland Mill Wood.
For more information on tree wardens contact Clive Dawson, Tendring Council’s landscape officer on 01255 686155 or email cdawson@tendringdc.gov.uk.
