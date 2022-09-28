CREWS of firefighters are due to descend on Clacton Pier to deal with a mock emergency incident at the attraction.
Five appliances are expected on site on Thursday evening, September 29, but there is no need for anyone to panic.
The pier is to be the location for an exercise being run by Essex Fire Service at around 7pm.
It will involve running water out from the front of the attraction to the berthing arm as well as a casualty over the side. Members of pier staff will also be taking part.
Director Bill Ball said: “We are delighted to be able to provide the venue for a scenario which will test the fire service’s skills and will also allow us to monitor our procedures.
“It is good to work alongside the emergency services in this way and could help us all in the case of a major incident.”
