A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following a crash near an Essex airport yesterday (September 26).

Officers were called to Parsonage Road in Takeley, near Stansted Airport, at around 3.20pm following a crash involving two vehicles.

The female passenger of one of the vehicles, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Following initial enquiries, a 37-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

Officers from Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and appealing to the public for their help.

Anyone with any dashcam footage or further information is asked to get in contact with police by submitting a report online or by using the Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 733 of 26 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.