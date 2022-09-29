RESIDENTS have been invited to try new skills and discover a possible new career at an informative event.

The Tendring Skills Fair will return to Clacton Town Hall, and attendees can try everything from brick-laying to driving a lorry.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said the event was lots of fun – while also being very informative.

She said: “This is a golden opportunity for you to try out something exciting, the Skills Fair can link people to possible new careers, giving you confidence to find a new career.

“This not only helps residents into work, but also businesses to develop the skilled workforce they need too.”

At the event 22 exhibitors will have hands-on and interactive activities showcasing the various skills people may need for jobs in that industry, allowing attendees to see what they may enjoy or have a flair for, or what they might like to learn.

Organised by Tendring Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (Jobcentre Plus), the skills fair forms part of the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight and aims to support residents either into work, or to help them find a new career.

Eric Payne, the customer service leader for Tendring Jobcentre Plus, added: “The Tendring Skills Fair is an ideal opportunity for residents to find out more about the work available in a whole range of sectors.

“This will benefit those who are seeking work, wishing to build on their skills, or those looking for alternative careers.”

Exhibitors at the event include Essex Highways contractors Ringway Jacobs, the Army, Rose Builders, Essex Police, Galloper Windfarms, ParkDean Resorts, Lifehouse Spa and Hotel, Brightlingsea Harbour, and the NHS, as well as Tendring Council.

Activities include an HGV simulator, assessing x-rays, mock-tail making and beauty therapies, and more.

The Tendring4Growth business fortnight will see seminars, networking events and a skills fair take place to champion different sectors and hidden businesses from across the district.

In total nine events will be held across 11 days in October, events are free but attendees are asked to book in advance, while some events can be joined virtually.

The Tendring Skills fair will take place on Thursday, October 6.