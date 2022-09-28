A MAN who published an obscene chat exploring extreme sexual fantasies involving child abuse has been warned he could be jailed.
Peter Ellmore, 26, of Bargate Lane, Dedham, admitted at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday to publishing an obscene article namely a Wickr chat on March 16 last year.
The court heard an earlier hearing Ellmore admitting making 22 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 23 images in category B and 21 in the lowest level C category.
Frank O’Toole, for Ellmore, said his client had a number of issues including autism, ADHD and mental health problems and asked for the case to be adjourned to allow a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.
Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case, saying the contents of the Wickr chat were “deeply disturbing”.
She warned Ellmore there was a real possibility that he would go to prison but said the court needed to know more about him.
Ellmore was released on bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel