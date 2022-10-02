A TEMPORARY diversion is being made to allow mineral extraction at a footpath in Brightlingsea.

There will be a temporary diversion in place until no later than December 31 2027.

A section of footpath 3 in Brightlingsea will be affected.

A section of resident permit parking will be revoked and replaced with a disables badge holders bay in Portland Road, Colchester.

The order will come into operation on September 30.

Brinkley Grove Road in Colchester will be closed from its junction with Mill Road Roundabout for approximately 150m.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be in place during the closure as carriageway resurfacing works are undertaken.

Butt Road in Colchester will be temporarily closed from its junction with Goojerat Road to its junction with Layer Road.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will also be introduced.

The closure and restriction is scheduled to commence on October 24 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while road marking works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Dedham Road in Langham will be closed for three days from October 26 whilst fire hydrant replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Goojerat Road in Colchester will be temporarily closed and a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be in place for seven days.

The closure and restriction is scheduled to commence on October 24 for the safety of the public and workforce while road marking works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Harwich Road will be closed from the junction with Golden Lane for a distance of approximately 270m in a north westerly then north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 22 for nine days while structural investigation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Station Road in Thorpe-le-Soken will be temporarily closed and a ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be in place for five days.

The works are scheduled to commence on October 24 for five days while blocked gully clearance works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Footpath 10 in Great Yeldham, Braintree will be temporarily closed from its junction with the High Street from October, 3 until January, 3 2023 whilst resurfacing works are undertaken.

Areas of disabled badge holders only parking and limited waiting areas will be revoked in B1389 Newland Street in Braintree will be amended.

Footpath 5 in Tollesbury will be temporarily closed from October 7 until December 23 for works.

A temporary 40mph speed limit will be in place on the A414 Maldon Bypass due to deformation of the carriageway.

Langley Mill Road in Colne Engaine will be temporarily closed for five days from October 6 for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Pebmarsh Road in Colne Engaine will be temporarily closed for four days while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

The closure is expected to commence on October 18.