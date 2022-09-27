POLICE are appealing for witnesses following reports of a crash after a 4x4 was spotted being "driven erratically".

Emergency services were called to Wellesley Road, Clacton, following a crash on Sunday, September 11 at around 8pm.

The "pickup-style" vehicle was in collision with a Ford Fiesta, but failed to stop.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information following a collision in Clacton.

"It was reported a black 4x4 was in collision with a blue Ford Fiesta in Wellesley Road.

"Witnesses reported seeing the 4x4 being driven erratically and it failed to stop at the scene.

"We believe the vehicle, described as being a pickup-style car, will have had damage to its front end.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Witnesses are urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1088 of September 11.

You can also submit a report online using the Live Chat service, available Monday to Friday, between 10am-9pm or visit essex.police.uk/digital101.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting its website or by calling 0800 555 111.