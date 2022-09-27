Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new bathroom in their Essex home which fans have compared to a spa.
The former The Only Way is Essex star and his actress wife have been sharing updates on their home building process after purchasing the Essex property in 2019.
And one of their recent posts on the Instagram account @wrightyhome left fans in awe as Mark showed off their new spa-like bathroom, complete with steam, sauna and shower rooms.
The video started with a clip of the previous state of the room, with Mark clicking his fingers to reveal the fresh marble flooring and gold detailing.
The couple's home account's 436,000 followers were amazed by the huge renovation and one fan commented: "Imagine having a spa in your house like this."
Celebrities also complimented the luxury bathroom. Fellow former TOWIE star Billie Shepherd commented: "Wow!! It looks amazing."
And famous fitness coach Joe Wicks wrote: "That is absolutely stunning. No need to pop down the Dave anymore is there son."
