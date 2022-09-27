FURTHER tributes have been paid to a talented teenage footballer who tragically died following a serious collision.

Chayse West, from Colchester, was rushed into intensive care on September 18 after the incident near Keelars Lane, Elmstead Market, shortly after 5am.

Sadly the 18-year-old, who played football for Alresford Colne Rangers, died as a result of his injuries last Tuesday, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Colchester United Football Club has now paid tribute to the beloved son and brother, who played in the club’s development sides as a youngster.

"Chayse was a member of our programmes from a very young age and was selected to play in our Boys' Development Centre from under-sevens,” said Corin Haines, chief executive of Colchester United Football in the Community.

All at Alresford Colne Rangers would like to thank Harwich and the Eastern Senior Border League for agreeing to play yesterday's fixture at Ford Lane. All at the club wanted to be together and play in honour of Chayse, a 2 minute silence/applause was observed impeccably by everybody.

"Chayse's first ever game for the development centre was away at Norwich aged seven, and he went on to play within our programmes for many years.

"He was a unique player to work with, oozing character and enthusiasm whilst being extremely tenacious and brave.

"I really enjoyed my time working with him, he was an absolute pleasure to coach and know.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and those that had pleasure of knowing Chayse, this is a huge loss.”

Following the incident, a 37-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

Brantham Athletic FC's thoughts are with Chayse's family and friends at this sad time.



Chayse played a few games for the U18s and Reserves in the 2021/2022 season.



Brantham Reserves will be holding a minutes silence in memory on Saturday.



RIP Chayse.



💙 https://t.co/xNKqZZB7Up — Brantham Athletic FC (@BranthamAth) September 21, 2022

He has since been released under investigation as Essex Police continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The amateur football community rallied to offer their condolences to Chayse’s loved ones after the devastating news broke.

In his honour, Alresford Colne Rangers held a minute’s silence on Saturday at their home ground in Ford Lane.

“We ask everyone respects and prays for his family and friends at this sad time,” the club tweeted.

“You will always be remembered Chayse.”

If you have any information which can help the police, you should call 101 and cite incident 226 of September 18.