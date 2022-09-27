AN eclectic and exciting exhibition by seven East Anglian artists is on show at a gallery in Frinton.
The Driftwood Gallery, in Connaught Avenue, is hosting the works until Saturday at 1.30pm.
It is the group’s third exhibition together, having previously displayed their work at the Benham Gallery in Colchester and The Sentinel in Wivenhoe.
It includes works by the British Brazilian fine artist Lupe Cunha, who has a studio at Cuckoo Farm in Colchester.
Lupe, who produces vibrant mainly abstract work, has mentored the group for a number of years.
A spokesman for the group said: “Seven artists, led by Lupe, gathered on Saturday for the private view of their exhibition All At Sea, in the Driftwood Gallery at PhotoVogue.
“Some small pieces are sold but there are plenty of stunning, colourful works, in home-friendly sizes and at pocket-friendly prices, remaining for the discerning buyer.”
