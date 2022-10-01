A MAN who lived alone was found dead in his flat after concerns were raised for his welfare.
Philip Vincent was discovered in his home in Walton by his brother on September 15.
Essex Coroner’s Court heard the 60-year-old was found to be in a state of decomposition when found.
Essex Police has stated it believes there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Area Coroner Michelle Brown stated Mr Vincent’s cause of death could not be ascertained and a toxicology and histology report could not be undertaken due to the condition of his body.
