A CAR dealer has provided advice on securing vehicles after recent keyless car thefts.

Police called for information to aid in the resolution of a car theft case that took place in Clacton Road, St Osyth between Thursday, September 1, and Saturday, September 3.

The owner of the car, who did not want to be identified, detailed the circumstances that led to them finding out about the break-in which saw items stolen from the car.

They said: “We only found out on Saturday because the car was messy, I asked my partner and they didn’t know anything but the car was really messy, we think it was a keyless entry.”

Car dealer Heycar detailed the most common situations in which keyless entries take place and what can be done to prevent them.

Dan Powell, senior editor at Heycar, said: “The most common form of keyless theft happens when thieves capture the signal from the keyfob and then boost it to open the car and drive it away.

“A signal blocking bag is one of the simplest ways to prevent keyless car theft. Often called a Faraday bag, these pouches are readily available from online retailers and most of them cost less than £10.

“To check that the tin or Faraday bag works, pop the key in and approach your car to see if you can unlock it. The car doors should stay locked while the key is in the signal blocking tin or pouch.”