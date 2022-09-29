A COUNCIL-RUN apprenticeship scheme in Tendring could be closed if standards slip further following a damning report by education watchdogs.

Tendring Council’s Career Track scheme was graded as ‘requires improvement’ following its first full Ofsted inspection last year.

The scheme, which was set up in 1983 and currently had 53 apprentices, was criticised by inspectors for the superficial oversight of governors and because apprentices on the scheme do not develop a sufficiently broad range of skills as expected by their standard.

A report due to go before the council’s audit committee on Thursday said a plan has been put in place to address the issues and that significant progress has been made.

It added: “If items identified are not being addressed to the satisfaction of the inspectors the service could be graded as 'inadequate'.

“This grading would almost certainly result in the loss of the Education and Skills Funding Authority contract, which would consequently close Career Track.”

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said he was proud of Career Track as a service.

“Career Track is a real asset to the authority, helping to develop talent in-house for almost 40 years and allowing us to ‘grow our own’ – including one of our most senior managers now,” he said.

“This success and quality service has been particularly recognised in recent years as the service has expanded, providing apprenticeships to several other councils and private sector businesses.

“While we were naturally disappointed by the outcome of the most recent Ofsted report – though the report also noted a number of real strengths and positive value given by Career Track – we have taken on board the recommendations made and since then have swiftly implemented improvements so that Career Track can go from strength to strength.

“These improvements include development of a new curriculum, new governance arrangements, and e-portfolio software.

“It is notable that, in spite of the Ofsted grading and due to the work we put in place, Career Track successfully renewed its status on the national Register of Approved Training Providers in April this year.”