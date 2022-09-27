THREE men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into £1million worth of cable thefts which caused significant damage.
Police are investigating 25 thefts which took place in rural areas of north and west Essex, as well as Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
In total, about £1million worth of cable was reportedly stolen from sites.
This morning, warrants were executed at a number of properties in Stondon Massey shortly after 6am.
Three men, aged 20, 21 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and have been taken into custody.
Detective Inspector Frazer Low, who is leading the investigation, said: “This morning, we executed warrants in Stondon Massey and arrested three people.
“They remain in custody for questioning.
“The investigation has been detailed and has required the team of specialist officers to follow a number of lines of enquiry. This morning’s work is culmination of a lot of hard work.
“Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article