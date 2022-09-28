A SPECIAL service to commemorate the heritage of a village is set to take place.
St Osyth Day is an annual service which is held in the Priory Chapel and all are welcome to celebrate the village and its history.
Attendees have been asked to enter the Priory grounds via the Education Centre in Colchester Road which is at the end of the Priory Wall.
The event will take place on Friday, October 7, starting at 3pm.
