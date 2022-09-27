New pre-recorded evidence for rape victims is being rolled out at south Essex courts to reduce stress on the victims.

Basildon and Southend Crown Courts will be using the video evidence which will include the victims being cross examined.

The Government says the tool allows victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape and modern slavery to have their cross-examination video-recorded and played later during trial. This is subject to a successful application to the court.

It also says its delivered on its pledge to ensure this vital measure is available nationwide to boost rape convictions and ensure better support for victims.

he move follows the successful implementation for vulnerable victims, such as children or those who have limited mental and physical capacity, across the country – with more than 3,000 witnesses having already benefitted from the technology since August 2020.

READ MORE >>>

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis said: "We’re overhauling the entire response to rape – boosting support for victims so that more cases come to court and more rapists are put behind bars.

"Today we have delivered on our pledge to roll out pre-recorded evidence to every Crown Court in England and Wales, sparing victims of this awful crime the additional trauma of testifying under the full glare of a courtroom."

The successful rollout of pre-recorded evidence meets a key pledge within the Government’s Rape Review Action Plan which sets out clear actions for the police, prosecutors and courts. These include a new approach to investigations in order to reduce the number of victims withdrawing from the process and increase the number of cases reaching court.