GET ready to be scared by the biggest ever Halloween Festival being lined-up for this autumn at

Clacton Pier

.

The event, which will run throughout the October half term, will include a brand-new Misery Mansion haunted house walk-through experience.

The mansion will be sited on the forecourt of the attraction which will also be home to the popular pumpkin patch and a special Halloween entrance archway.

The Styles family will return with their freak shows with a stage created out of a 20ft container.

The family are also bringing along their shooting range and striker to the festival as added attractions.

There will be a monstrous model display as well as Tudor huts providing a range of themed food and drinks.

Pier director Billy Ball said: “There has been a gradual growth in this festival over recent years and we have been able to add extra theming each time.

“I think that has been secret of its success and we have the Misery Mansion as a new attraction, along with moving much of the activity on the front of the pier.”

Mr Ball said the pier will be fully decorated, and the Styles family will also be providing walk-about entertainment at certain parts of the day.

The festival runs daily from October 22 to 30.