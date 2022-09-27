AN afternoon tea and networking session is set to take place at a historic landmark.

The session, organised by the Federation of Small Businesses will take place at Martello Tower in Clacton.

Guest speakers will be at the event as well as refreshments,

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 28, between 3pm and 5pm on the first floor of the Martello Tower in Clacton. There is no lift available.

For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3SdLmEc.