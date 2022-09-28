A CANCER support charity held its second pier to pier walk and put its unique spin on proceedings during the event.

The Robin Cancer Trust’s Pants to Cancer Walk from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier took place on Sunday to help raise awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer.

On a sunny morning, 72 walkers set off at 10.30am from Clacton Pier wearing pants, underwear or boxers over the top of their clothes.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager at The Robin’s Cancer Trust, said: “It was fantastic seeing so many people come along in their underwear to support our walk.

“What a fab way to get people's attention and to get the awareness message out there.

“We spoke to so many people along the way and we handed out lots of awareness stickers and cards.

“Both cancers, if caught early, have a really good prognosis and that's why it's vitally important we spread the awareness message to as many people as possible.”

The group included testicular and ovarian cancer survivors as well as their family, friends and pets.

One of the walkers, Tom Barnes, was not able to make it due to work commitments some 4,000 miles away on the Ascension Islands.

However, he did his pants to cancer walk the day before and clocked up eight miles in blistering heat around the island.

Prizes were also given out for the best pair of pants and underwear.

So far, the walk has raised £3,000 for The Robin Cancer Trust.

This year's walk was sponsored by Lifehouse Hotel and Spa and Alpha Group.

Mr Couchman added: “I'd like to thank all of our sponsors, our amazing walkers, our volunteers Lindsay and Rich who handed out the medals, Simon Rich for taking so many brilliant photos, The Beach Haven Cafe for giving us free refreshments and biscuits and Tesco Clacton for donating vouchers for the prizes.

“With this amazing support, we can continue to help save lives from testicular and ovarian cancer as well as provide support to anyone who is affected by these types of cancer.”

Picture: Simon Rich