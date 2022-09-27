SHREK the Musical is coming to Clacton’s Princes Theatre this week in a dazzling show performed by a cast of young people, with professional scenery and amazing costumes.
Staged by the Princes Youth Theatre – which recently won best production at the North Essex Theatre Guild awards – the show opens on Thursday, September 29, for a three-day run until Saturday, October 1.
The show is based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, with this hilarious and spectacular production turning the world of fairy-tales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.
Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash hit ‘I’m a Believer', Shrek the Musical is a musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike.
This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International and starring local talent from the Princes Youth Theatre.
Melissa Wenn, Principal of the youth theatre, said: “The students have worked extremely hard over the past couple months to make sure the performance is at a professional standard, you don’t want to miss out.”
Buy your tickets now at princestheatre.co.uk.
