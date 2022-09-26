PROPOSALS unveiled by the Chancellor for investment zones around the UK have been welcomed by the Leader of Tendring Council.
As part of the package of measures contained in Friday’s ‘mini-budget’, Kwasi Kwarteng announced an ambition for new investment zones – areas of the country which would have reduced tax burdens for businesses, a bespoke approach to planning, and linking up innovation and investment.
Essex has been listed as an area interested in the plans and it was revealed that areas with Freeports – such as Harwich - would be offered early discussions about extending the incentives.
Freeport East is one of eight areas granted Freeport status by the government so far, and encompasses the ports at Harwich and Felixstowe as well as customs and tax sites elsewhere in Suffolk and North Essex, including much of Tendring.
Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said: “I have long been a vocal critic of our current planning system, and the way measures which rightly protect our environment and communities are wrongly used to restrict our economic growth; so a shake-up which can address this is to be welcomed.
“Government has already recognised the vast potential we have here in Tendring, particularly but not uniquely through Freeport East.
“Freeports already have provisions in place around removing tax and customs barriers, so it makes real sense to align the two programmes.”
