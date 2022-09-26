A MAN has been arrested after three people were assaulted following a series of attempted robberies and carjacking offences in Leigh and Basildon.

Officers received a call shortly after 9am this morning following reports of a man attempting to steal multiple cars in Leigh whilst drivers were in traffic.

Further calls followed from members of the public on the A127, who had also been threatened by a man who had got into their car.

A total of four reports of a similar nature in the area were received, with three people also being assaulted.

At around 9:45am, three members of the public managed to detain the suspect in Basildon.

A 32-year-old man has now been arrested by officers in connection with this investigation.

Essex Police are appealing for the public’s help to speak to witnesses and those who detained the man before his arrest.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnesses what happened this morning to contact us with any information. We are particularly looking to speak with the members of the public who assisted in detaining the man before his arrest.

“In addition to this, if you were in the traffic and possibly have any dashcam footage which could assist, please contact us.

“Please quote incident 224 of 26 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

