CAMPAIGNERS padlocked the word 'unlock' onto an "eyesore" fence as part of a demonstration calling for action to remove the barrier from their village green.

The Free the Quay group wants to see the 1.8-metre high metal fence, which was put up by port owner TW Logistics, pulled down at Mistley Quay.

The fence, which was put up in 2008 after the Health and Safety Executive raised concerns, sparked years of legal battles with residents claiming it obstructed their views of the River Stour.

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by TW Logistics, upholding the village green registration for the quay, last year.

Campaigners - the Free the Quay protest on Saturday, September 24. Picture: Tony Cruse

On Saturday, campaigners chained the word 'unlock' to the fence as a call to action for the local authorities involved to restore access to the whole of the village green.

Simon Bullimore, chairman of Free the Quay, said: "This was a demonstration to indicate the level of support from the local community for the removal of the fence.

"We want to send a signal to TWL and the local authorities that we are taking this seriously and that we want the fence down.

"About 200 people were there throughout the day and we padlocked the word 'unlock' on to the fence.

"We want to unlock our landlocked village green."

Essex County Council said although it is the registering authority for village greens, it is not the enforcement authority because the land is owned by a business.

A spokesman for TWL said: “The village green isn’t just a village green, but is also an integral part of the port’s land and critical to its many and varied activities.

“Consequently, we have pre-existing rights and a duty to ensure that persons not in our employment aren’t exposed to risks to their health and safety whilst on our land.

“Rather than being an unlawful obstruction, the quay edge safety fence was erected following the threat of enforcement action by the HSE.

“Fortunately for local inhabitants, we’re not in a position to make concessions or compromises with regards to port users’ safety. Neither does any legislation require us to do so.”