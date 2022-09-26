A MAN was arrested after a popular Indian restaurant was left charred after a devastating fire wrecked its interior.

Three fire crews battled to save The Spice in Elmstead Market after it caught alight yesterday morning.

The Clacton Road venue remained open for business as usual until 10pm on Sunday but the restaurant’s bosses were told it was going up in smoke shortly after 7.30am the next day.

Arriving firefighters reported the building was alight and smoke logged as crew members from Colchester and Clacton entered with breathing apparatus.

A Gazette reporter at the scene noted the restaurant’s interior has been left charred and covered in ash as the windows remained open throughout the morning to air out the smell of smoke.

Emergency - fire engines remained at the scene throughout the morning Picture: Newsquest

Two windows had also been smashed during the incident, which is believed to have started upstairs.

Members of staff at the stylish restaurant began working to clear up the mess yesterday morning.

An investigation will now be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze, the fire brigade has stated.

An Essex Police spokeswoman added a 58-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He was later released with no further action.

An eyewitness who lives close to the scene told the Gazette he was awoken by the smell of smoke which he then spotted billowing out of the building.

“It’s sad because The Spice is a very established, well-used restaurant in Elmstead Market and it brings a lot of business in,” he said.

Damage - a smashed window in the restaurant Picture: Newsquest

"There is smoke damage in the restaurant downstairs and I imagine it will be closed for a number of weeks.

"It's very disappointing for everyone, particularly those who live in this village."

Clacton Road was closed throughout most of yesterday morning as a police cordon was put in place so the firefighters could tackle the flames.

It meant traffic steadily backlogged down the A133 into Colchester while there was chaos among commuters from Clacton.

Linda Howlett, whose bus was delayed during the incident, said: “It is such a shame and I hope the damage isn’t too long-lasting.”

She added: “Elmstead needs successful businesses such as The Spice to bring money in”.