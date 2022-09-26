FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a popular Indian restaurant in Elmstead Market.

Crews are at the scene at The Spice, in Clacton Road, as traffic has become gridlocked due to a series of road closures.

Clacton Road remains closed to allow the emergencys services to respond to the ongoing incident.

An eyewitness who lives 50 metres from the scene told the Gazette he woke to plumes of smoke billowing out of the building.

"It's a well used restaurant in Elmstead Market and brings a lot of business in," he said.

"It's sad because there is smoke damage in the restaurant downstairs and I imagine it will be closed for a number of weeks.

"It's very disappointing for everyone, particularly those who live in this village."

The fire service has been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

