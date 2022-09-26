FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a popular Indian restaurant in Elmstead Market.
Crews are at the scene at The Spice, in Clacton Road, as traffic has become gridlocked due to a series of road closures.
Clacton Road remains closed to allow the emergencys services to respond to the ongoing incident.
ONGOING - Elmstead Market – Clacton Road - Road CLOSED due to a building fire (The Spice Restaurant) pic.twitter.com/0BDf9ld9bj— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 26, 2022
An eyewitness who lives 50 metres from the scene told the Gazette he woke to plumes of smoke billowing out of the building.
"It's a well used restaurant in Elmstead Market and brings a lot of business in," he said.
"It's sad because there is smoke damage in the restaurant downstairs and I imagine it will be closed for a number of weeks.
"It's very disappointing for everyone, particularly those who live in this village."
The fire service has been contacted for comment.
More as we get it.
