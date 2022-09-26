A FLOOD alert has been issued for areas around Colchester and Clacton with high tides expected.

The Environment Agency said anticipated rainfall may lead to some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths in Essex.

It is also anticipated some car parks on the front at West Mersea and the Hythe, in Colchester, will be flooded.

The Agency said: "Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 11am and 1pm today.

"Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."

The Agency urged caution when travelling around coastal areas this morning.

It said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate."