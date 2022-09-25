Netflix has finally confirmed when season five of The Crown will drop on the streaming platform.

The widely-talked-about drama follows the twists and turns of the Royal Family's history, with the upcoming season set to continue into the 1990s.

The exciting release date announcement comes as part of the streaming giant's global fan event, Tudum, on Saturday which saw updates for many of its major projects.

As part of the event, Netflix also teased fans with updates for its other popular series and films like You, Bridgerton and Never Have I Ever.

Netflix confirm The Crown season five release date

Netflix has confirmed that Emmy-award-winning drama The Crown will return on November 9 2022.

The upcoming series will be the first to air since the death of Queen Elizabeth II whose reign is followed in the series.

The confirmation also comes after filming for series six of The Crown was suspended out of respect filming following the news of the Queen's death and her funeral.

Netflix The Crown Season five cast

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

Similar to the other series of The Crown, the new instalment will feature a brand new cast as the time period shifts.

Taking over from Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana while Dominic West will take on the role of the Prince of Wales.

Viewers will also see Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

In other casting news, Netflix finally confirmed who will be playing Prince William and Kate Middleton in series six of The Crown.

The streaming giant said earlier this month that both Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will portray Prince William in season 6 of The Crown.

Kampa is set to play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will take over during his late teens into his 20s.

Meanwhile, Meg Bellamy has been cast for the role of Kate Middleton.

The Crown Season Five will be available to stream on Netflix from November 9.