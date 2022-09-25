Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left bewildered by Craig Revel Horwood's new judging style during the first live show.

The BBC dancing contest returned for its 20th series this weekend with its first live show and dance routines airing on Saturday.

While fans celebrated the routine of all the glitz and sparkle, some viewers were left a little confused over Craig's uncharacteristic comments during the show.

Craig, who is notorious on the series for being difficult to please and borderline mean, has appeared to soften his criticism and viewers don't know what to think.

The 57-year-old choreographer is appearing alongside former professional dancer Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on this year's panel.

Fans have flooded social media to make sense of his friendlier and more constructive comments after he appeared nicer than his fellow judges for perhaps the first time ever.

One viewer took to Twitter to ask: "Wtf has happened to craig this year…"

A second person joked:"Has someone put something in Craig's drink? He is being quite kind this week."

While a third wrote: "Where is the real Craig this is not Craig release the real Craig?"

His new philosophy didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the panel either after Craig disagreed with the experts over singer Matt Goss's routine.

Craig was met with bewildered faces on the panel after he proclaimed that they were all being “very nasty”, adding: “I liked that, it was punchy.”

Only time will tell if the show's 20th series will see a transformation in the veteran judge or if week one was just a fluke...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 1 on 6.30pm on BBC One.