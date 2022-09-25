COLCHESTER United slumped to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Rochdale, on Saturday afternoon.

Devante Rodney's first-half penalty condemned the U's to a second successive home defeat, leaving them fourth from bottom in League Two.

Freddie Sears had a penalty saved in stoppage-time, as Colchester were beaten at the JobServe Community Stadium.

KIERAN O’HARA 5

Conceded the penalty that led to Dale’s winner after a mistake. Made several first-half saves. Booked

JUNIOR TCHAMADEU 6

Was full of running especially in the first half on his return to the U's team at right-back

LUKE CHAMBERS 6

U’s skipper won his fair share of headers on a difficult day for the U’s

TOM DALLISON 6

Was solid throughout despite having to contend with the lively Quigley. Booked

RYAN CLAMPIN 5

Toiled away in the first half at both ends from left-back before being replaced at half-time

COLE SKUSE 6

Made some good challenges in midfield and tried to get the U’s moving after returning to the side

DAN CHESTERS 7

U’s man of the match. West Ham loanee impressed on his first league start in a right-sided role

MATTY LONGSTAFF 5

On-loan Newcastle midfielder struggled to make an impact before being replaced

NOAH CHILVERS 5

Did not see the best of the talented midfielder prior to him being taken off early in the second half

BERYLY LUBALA 6

Showed flashes of skill and was unlucky to see a couple of goalbound efforts blocked

FREDDIE SEARS 5

Was left isolated in the first half but more involved after the break, when he had a penalty saved

SUBSTITUTES

AL-AMIN KAZEEM (for Clampin, 46) 6

Came on at half-time and showed plenty of energy and positivity

KWESI APPIAH (for Chilvers, 53) 6

Won his fair share of headers and linked up well with team-mates

ALEX NEWBY (for Longstaff, 73)

FRANK NOUBLE (for Lubala, 73)

LUKE HANNANT (for Chesters, 83)

Subs (not used): Eastman, Hornby.