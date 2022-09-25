COLCHESTER United slumped to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Rochdale, on Saturday afternoon.
Devante Rodney's first-half penalty condemned the U's to a second successive home defeat, leaving them fourth from bottom in League Two.
Freddie Sears had a penalty saved in stoppage-time, as Colchester were beaten at the JobServe Community Stadium.
KIERAN O’HARA 5
Conceded the penalty that led to Dale’s winner after a mistake. Made several first-half saves. Booked
JUNIOR TCHAMADEU 6
Was full of running especially in the first half on his return to the U's team at right-back
LUKE CHAMBERS 6
U’s skipper won his fair share of headers on a difficult day for the U’s
TOM DALLISON 6
Was solid throughout despite having to contend with the lively Quigley. Booked
RYAN CLAMPIN 5
Toiled away in the first half at both ends from left-back before being replaced at half-time
COLE SKUSE 6
Made some good challenges in midfield and tried to get the U’s moving after returning to the side
DAN CHESTERS 7
U’s man of the match. West Ham loanee impressed on his first league start in a right-sided role
MATTY LONGSTAFF 5
On-loan Newcastle midfielder struggled to make an impact before being replaced
NOAH CHILVERS 5
Did not see the best of the talented midfielder prior to him being taken off early in the second half
BERYLY LUBALA 6
Showed flashes of skill and was unlucky to see a couple of goalbound efforts blocked
FREDDIE SEARS 5
Was left isolated in the first half but more involved after the break, when he had a penalty saved
SUBSTITUTES
AL-AMIN KAZEEM (for Clampin, 46) 6
Came on at half-time and showed plenty of energy and positivity
KWESI APPIAH (for Chilvers, 53) 6
Won his fair share of headers and linked up well with team-mates
ALEX NEWBY (for Longstaff, 73)
FRANK NOUBLE (for Lubala, 73)
LUKE HANNANT (for Chesters, 83)
Subs (not used): Eastman, Hornby.
