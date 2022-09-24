A PAIR of football fans have claimed they were denied entry into an Essex nightclub for simply ‘being Welsh’.

Jonathan Lloyd was out with a friend in Southend following Wrexham’s game against the Blues last weekend which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Following the result, in an attempt to cheer themselves up, Jonathan went into town to enjoy a night out, heading to MooMoo Clubrooms.

However, speaking to North Wales Live, he told them the pair were allegedly being denied entry after bouncers "heard their accents".

Jonathan said: “He said: “We were standing in the queue, if he hadn’t heard our accents we would have got in, so he basically didn’t let us in because we’re Welsh.

“We went back later on and tried again and the same doorman said “are you the Welsh boyos”.

“He didn’t mention football, or the fact Wrexham were playing. There was only two of us and we’d had no trouble anywhere else.”

A spokesperson for the nightclub told North Wales Live: “We do not condone discrimination of any form in our venue. We have raised this alleged incident with our third-party contracted door team and an investigation is underway.”

MooMoo Clubrooms has also been approached for comment by the Echo.