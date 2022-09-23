A REMOVAL of red tape around planning applications and tax cuts for businesses has been welcomed as a positive move.

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said the county's businesses will welcome the Chancellor’s "bold start".

“It is good news to hear the Chancellor has realised action is needed on our outdated planning system," she said.

"We need to see this reform across the country, as the current slow, complex and uncertain system stifles business investment, expansion and growth.

"We hope to see the right balance between reform and providing for a sustainable future."

She added: “The introduction of investment zones has the potential to finally deliver on the Government’s long-standing promise to level up, if the scheme is truly UK-wide and Government get it right from the start, but the devil will be in the detail.

“We are pleased with this is bold start, and look forward to seeing how the Chancellor will use this as a springboard to develop a comprehensive long-term economic strategy.”