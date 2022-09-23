CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a large storage facility on farmland near Colchester have been given the green light.

Surya Foods applied to Tendring Council for permission to build a new storage and distribution centre on agricultural land off Old Ipswich Road, Ardleigh.

The company said the scheme will create 600 jobs and is predicted to generate almost £160 million for the local economy over the next decade.

Speaking at a meeting of Tendring Council's planning committee on Thursday, Ardleigh parish councillor Jonathan Walters said: "The opposition to this application is wholly unprecedented - there are 231 objections with only one in favour.

"Local residents are extremely angry and believe the planning process is flawed.

"There's been a considerable delay of 2.5 years that has allowed the applicant to continually add to and amend their application, which we believe demonstrates bias towards the applicant.

"There's no benefit to the local economy but there's a considerable loss of amenity and increase in noise and light pollution.

"There's a considerable disruption to the rural way of life."

The committee heard the plans include 175,000sq ft warehouse space, as well as parking for lorries, office facilities for the company, and landscaping including a lake and the planting of hundreds of trees.

Ben Norton, planning agent for the site, said: "The applicant is a local business which has seen tremendous growth at their site in Harwich.

"It is committed to boosting the local economy within the Tendring district.

"It secures almost 600 new jobs - these will be new jobs not merely relocated jobs."

Following a lengthy debate, planning councillors voted by four to three in favour of the application. There was one abstention.

Weeley councillor Peter Harris said: "I would congratulate and encourage businesses to expand and invest - that is what will change the economic position of our district.

"It will create jobs across the district and hopefully once it's successful they'll expand even further and encourage other businesses to move into the area."

But Cann Hall councillor Gina Placey added: "I think it's much too big - it seems an eyesore".