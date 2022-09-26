A STALKER who caused psychological harm to his victim has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Steven Woodman stalked his female victim on at least two occasions between January 6 and February 2 in Clacton.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard threatening calls, voice notes and messages sent by Woodman, 43, amounted to stalking.

Woodman, of Titania Close, Colchester, admitted the offence.

A magistrates report states the offence is one of domestic violence whereby the defendant “intended to cause some fear and distress to the victim”.

The report adds: “The victim has had to change aspects of her lifestyle having been caused psychological harm”.

Woodman was jailed for 12 weeks but magistrates opted to suspend the sentence for 18 months so he could be rehabilitated.

As a result, the 43-year-old must undertake 30 days of a programme imposed on him by the probation service.

Furthermore, Woodman must attend 12 sessions of a mental health treatment scheme at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

A restraining order was also put in place against his victim until March 2024 and Woodman must pay £273 in a surcharge and court costs.