UPGRADES to the A12 route between Colchester and Chelmsford, which could see three lanes of traffic run in both directions, have moved a step closer after being improved by planning inspectors.

The £1.2bn plans, proposed by National Highways, were formally accepted earlier this month and could also see two major bypasses constructed – one at Rivenhall End, and another between Kelvedon North to Marks Tey Interchange.

It is hoped these changes will also divert HGVs, which make up about 10 per cent of traffic on this stretch of the A12, from local roads where the transport infrastructure is more sutied to cars.

Plans have now moved to the next stage, where planning inspectors will begin a six-month examination period to look at the scheme in greater detail.

The final decision will eventually be made by the new Transport Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan; if approved, work would begin either next year or in 2024.

With 90,000 vehicles using the 15-mile section of the A12 between Colchester and Chelmsford each day, it is hoped the upgrades will take 1.5 hours off commuters’ journeys over the course of a week.

The plans are part of a series of works which are currently in different stages of completion.

Last month, for example, National Highways confirmed it is set to proceed with a £35m upgrade to the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway, though roadworks could be in place until 2024 if poor weather conditions delay their completion.

Project director for the A12 Chelmsford to A120 is Phil Davie, who explained the eventual completion of the improvements should support the area's economic and residential development.

He said: “The scale of the work we aim to undertake will transform one of the busiest road links in the east of England, helping to save road users who live, work and travel in and around Essex a significant amount of time across their weekly commute.

“This part of the country is growing rapidly, and our plans will help to futureproof the area in terms of additional housing and supporting continued economic growth.”

Members of the public can comment on the proposals and participate in hearings after registering as an interested party, which they can do via: bit.ly/3qYFuTt.