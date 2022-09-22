AN appeal has been launched to locate a wanted man in connection with a blackmail investigation.

Essex Police have launched an appeal to find Simon Bond, 38, who has connections to Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay in Suffolk.

Officers are hoping for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to locate Simon Bond, in connection with an ongoing blackmail investigation.

“Bond, 38 is described as a white man, with brown hair and stubble.

“He has connections to Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay in Suffolk.

“He also has connections to parts of the West Country.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Alternatively, you can call 101.

“Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.”