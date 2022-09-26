A CARE company providing support to residents throughout north and south Essex is set to host a cake and coffee morning.

The event, hosted by E Care Community will fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support, it will take place at E Care’s hub in Holland-on-Sea.

E Care Community will also have its company logo taxi on site and members of its team will be outside with balloons to encourage support from attendees.

A spokeswoman for E Care said: “During the companies decade long existence our team has grown considerably.

“Most of us have come into contact with a person battling some form of cancer whether it be a partner, family member, friend or client so now it’s time to support Macmillan who help so many people.

“I hope you can support us by popping along to our Holland-on-Sea hub or by making a small donation, every penny helps.”

E Care Community supports its clients through a range of services including help around the home, making meals and assistance with medication or personal care.

The cake and coffee morning will take place on Friday, September 30, for more information call 01255 808180.