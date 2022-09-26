A BUSINESS is planting 96 oak trees on its estate in memory of Her Majesty the Queen.

Wilkin and Sons planted 70 oak trees on its estate in Tiptree for the Queen's platinum jubilee and is now planning to plant a further 96 in her memory.

The trees will go in towards the end of the year, during planting season.

Wilkin and Sons held a royal warrant from the Queen and has been a supplier to the Royal Family since 1911.

The Queen visited the Tiptree jam factory in 2010 and the business has fond memories of  her.

Joint managing director Chris Newenham, said: “Wilkin and Sons were recently proud to plant 70 oak trees and 2km of native hedging as part of the Queen's Green Canopy - marking her platinum jubilee.

“Following her death we have decided to mark the life of Her Majesty by planting a further 96 oaks across our estate over the coming months.

“We look forwards to tending these trees and seeing them flourish in the fullness of time.”