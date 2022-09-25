DRIVERS should prepare for delays with town road set to close next week.

In Braintree, Courtauld Road is closing from its junction with Coggeshall Road to its junction with Bocking End.

The restrictions are scheduled to commence on October 3 and will last for a period of 81 days.

The closure is needed while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via Bradford Street, Broad Road, Convent Hill, Broad Road Roundabout, High Garrett, Braintree Bypass – A131, Marks Roundabout, A120 J A131/b1256 Roundabout, Coggeshall Road, Coggeshall Road Roundabout, Clay Pits, Coggeshall Road – Railway Street Junction, Railway Street and vice versa.

n Another road set for closures is Burnt Bick Hill, in Boxted.

The road will close on October 17 and remain closed for 12 days.

The closure will be from its junction with Horkesley Hill to its junction with Church Road.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Horkesley Hill, Nayland Road, Boxted Church Road, Church Road and vice versa.

n John Street, in Brightlingsea, is set to close in the coming weeks.

The road will shut from its junction with High Street to its junction with Margaret Close.

The closure will commence on October 3 and will last for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while cable works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via High Street, Richard Avenue, Edward Avenue, John Street and vice versa.

n A lengthy closure is also coming to Station Road in Ardleigh.

The road will close from October 3 from its junction with Harwich Road

It is expected the closure will last for 33 days.

This is while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via Station Road, Frating Road, Slough Lane, Ardleigh Road, Hall Road, Brook Street, Parsons Hill, Harwich Road, Bromley Road, Clacton Road, Colchester Road, Clacton Road Westbound, A133 Westbound, Boundary Road, Greenstead Roundabout, St Andrews Avenue, Harwich Road Roundabout, Parsons Heath Roundabout, Parsons Heath, Fox Street, John De Bois Hill and vice versa.

n Coming to Finchingfield will be a closure on Cornish Hall End.

The road will shut from its junction with Finchingfield Road for 16 days.

The closure will begin on October 3 and will see carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Little London Hill, Howe Street, Duck End, The Causeway, The Green, Brent Hall Road, Sampford Road, Hawkins Hill, Finchingfield Road, Hill Road, High Street, Moor End Road, Anso Road, Bumpstead Road, Hempstead Road, Water Lane, North Street, Haverhill Road, Chapel Street, Finchingfield Road and vice versa.

n Another road set to close is Elms Hall Road, in Colne Engaine.

The road will close for five days while carriageway patching work is conducted by Essex County Council.

Elms Hall Road will shut on October 20 from its junction with Langley Mill Road to its junction with Station Road.

An alternative route is available via Goldingtons Farm Road, Halstead Road, Brook Street, Station Road and vice versa.

n Also closing is Broad Street Green Road, in Great Totham.

The road will close on October 2 for six days.

The closure is required while construction works are undertaken by Essex County Council.