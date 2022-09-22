A MAN has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Ismail Kissa, of east London, was arrested by counter-terrorism officers at Stansted Airport earlier on March 29 this year.
The 23-year-old was charged today, Thursday, September 22, with 13 counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one count of possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism.
Kissa was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, on Thursday, September 22.
The investigation is related to Islamist terrorism.
