A POPULAR Indian eatery in Frinton has nominated as Essex’s best Asian restaurant of the year in a prestigious national competition.

British India, in Connaught Avenue, is up for the county’s top prize at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event, hosted by broadcaster Samantha Simmonds, at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

Finalists were chosen based on survey data of over 700,000 customers followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s best South Asian restaurant.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and chief executive of the awards, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.

“Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on Ocvtober 2.”

Awards up for grabs include the national champion of champions, regional restaurants of the year, national and regional chefs of the year, takeaways and newcomer of the year awards.