DEDICATED care workers and swimming enthusiasts braved the freezing cold temperatures of the North Sea to raise awareness and vital funding.

Fundraising employees at Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton joined forces with The Chilly Buns on Wednesday on behalf of the Dip For Dementia campaign.

The cold water swim, just off the Holland-on-Sea coastline, was also arranged to commemorate World Alzheimer’s Month and World Alzheimer’s Day.

Although often associated with the elderly, more than 42,000 people under 65 have dementia, so the national initiative is designed to raise awareness and demystify.

In addition to providing a platform from which they could speak about how to support someone with the syndrome, the swimmers also used the event to raise money.

Their efforts generated £365 for Home Instead Charities, which provides grants to organisations keeping ageing adults happy, healthy and connected to communities.

Despite being the CEO of Home Instead, Jean Allen did not shy away from taking part in the immensely chilly dip.

She said: “This cause is so close to our hearts here at Home Instead.

“Many of the clients we support and care for are living with dementia in its various forms and it’s something that can affect any of us at any time.

“If we can do one thing to help raise awareness and funds for this worthy cause, then I am all for that.

“I’ve just started swimming in the sea myself and although it’s a challenge to get in, once I’m in I love it, it makes you feel alive.

“The dip was great fun – we laughed, swam, chatted, and enjoyed some quality time doing something worthwhile. Thanks to all who supported us.”

Joanne Thorne, PR and events manager at Home Instead, has now celebrated all those who helped make the swim happen.

She said: “A big thank you to everyone who took part in the fun, especially The Chilly Buns and to those who cheered us on and who donated to our cause.

“Thank you to photographer Nigel Wood for giving his time up free and to The Flags Café, which defrosted us with coffee and cake and made a generous donation.”

To donate to Home Instead Charities visit tinyurl.com/ma3kx973.

To find out more information about dementia alzheimers.org.uk.