NEW state-of-the-art gym equipment to be installed at three leisure centres in Tendring.

The kit will include a new-look fitness area and track at Clacton Leisure Centre, and the introduction of dedicated free weights areas at Dovercourt Bay and Walton Lifestyles.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the equipment choice was based on feedback from users of the council-run centres.

“When looking to upgrade our facilities we took on board feedback from those who used the equipment to inform our update,” he said.

“This new kit, along with some background work to lighting and mirrors in the sites, will make the gym areas really top-notch facilities for residents to use.

“I’m pleased that we’re announcing this in the same week as National Fitness Day, and if you’ve not tried out the gyms at our leisure centres before then after this install is complete would be the perfect time.”

Installation work by Pulse Fitness will begin on Monday, September 26, and last four days at Clacton Leisure Centre, and three days at Dovercourt Bay and Walton Lifestyles.

The gym areas will be closed for this period while work is carried out.

To keep up-to-date on the work and any schedule changes as a result, go to tendringleisure.co.uk.