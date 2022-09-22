A COMMUNITY pub is set to celebrate first year of pulling pints after being saved from closure by villagers.

The Ship Inn, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, was due to be turned into a five-bedroom home before villagers stepped in to save the 500-year-old watering hole, previously called The Manor.

A community benefit society was formed and 450 households raised over £500,000 in just eight weeks to buy the public house.

Alongside marking its first anniversary, the Ship Inn has been shortlisted for a special award.

It has been nominated in the employment and training category for the prestigious Denbury Plunkett Communities Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate groups that transform their community for the better and go the extra mile to support those in need.

Shirley Davison is chairman of the Great Holland Community Benefit Society.

She said: “We’re immensely proud to be recognised for all the hard work and support that our volunteers provide and to be short-listed for a Volunteering Award.

"We hope that everyone in our community that loves what we’ve accomplished and has benefitted in some way will jump online and vote for us.”

Last week, the pub stayed open to screen Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service in a bid to enable people in the community who might otherwise be alone, to join others to pay their respects.

Shirley added: "The committee and the volunteers are delighted with how quickly the Ship Inn has become a focal point for Great Holland.

"We’ve been able to help celebrate people’s birthdays and anniversaries and we’ve supported locals at more difficult times when they’ve remembered loved ones.

"We are very excited to be approaching our one-year anniversary and are looking forward to sharing our birthday party celebrations with villagers and shareholders alike on October 15."

Although it has only just about to celebrate a year as a community pub, the building dates back more than 500 years.

The watering hole was initially called The Wheel before the 18th Century and was previously used as a court.

The community, as well as the workers at the pub, believe that it should continue to have a vital role in village life, bringing events and attractions to the locals.

The committee said it is always planning how to improve things and bring the community closer together.

Simple lunches will soon be offered on the menu and there are further plans for a community shop development with a separate space for locals who need a quiet meeting room.

To vote for the Ship Inn in the Denbury Plunkett Communities Awards, visit plunkett.co.uk

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 18 at The Locks Inn in Geldeston, Norfolk.