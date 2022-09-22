FREE the Quay campaigners are set to place padlocks along a "eyesore" fence after waiting more than a year for action to remove the barrier on their village green.

A 1.8-metre high metal fence was put up by port owner TW Logistics along Mistley Quay in 2008 after the Health and Safety Executive raised concerns people could fall into the water.

It sparked years of legal battles with residents claiming it obstructed their views of the River Stour.

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by TW Logistics last year, upholding the village green registration for the quay.

Free the Quay campaigners said they intended to work with TWL to find an aesthetically acceptable replacement of the fence but that the company "has declined every invitation" so far.

Nancy Bell, from Free the Quay, said: "We have been patiently waiting for Essex County Council to act regarding the fence on Mistley Quay but time has dragged on.

"The 'Unlock our Village Green' event is a call to action to the various authorities to get on the case.

"The Supreme Court ruled in February 2021 that the village green on Mistley Quay was properly registered by Essex County Council for the benefit of the community.

"We are placing padlocks along the fence as a call to action for authorities involved for the restoration of the whole village green for the enjoyment of all."

She added that the campaign group is grateful to Essex County Council for its support throughout the long judicial journey, but that people are wondering why the fence is still up.

The event will take place at Mistley Quay on Saturday from 12noon to 3pm.

"Despite every attempt over the years to explain to people that registration of the village green is only a step towards removal of the fence, the removal of the fence will require further action," she added.

A spokesman for TWL said: “As the landowner, occupier and operator of the working commercial port within which the village green is located, TWL has been, and continues to be, the relevant duty holder, with significant legal obligations with which we must comply.

“Ultimate responsibility and liability for what occurs on our land, including for what occurs on the village green, rests with us.

“The village green isn’t just a village green, but is also an integral part of the port’s land and critical to its many and varied activities.

“Consequently, we have pre-existing rights and a duty to ensure that persons not in our employment aren’t exposed to risks to their health and safety whilst on our land. A breach of this is a criminal offence.

"Rather than being an unlawful obstruction, the quay edge safety fence was erected following the threat of enforcement action by the HSE.

“This standard of protection is still necessary given the up to four metres vertical drop off the quay edge into water or the river bed.

“Fortunately for local inhabitants’ continuing enjoyment of the village green and their and others’ safety, we’re not in a position to make concessions or compromises with regards to port users’ safety.

“Neither does any legislation require us to do so.”